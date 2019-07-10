Image copyright Wallich Residence

Sir James Dyson has bought what is thought to be Singapore's biggest and most expensive penthouse flat.

The purchase comes after his company, best known for its vacuum cleaners, moved its headquarters from the UK to Singapore.

The property, at the heart of the city's business district, spans three floors and has five bedrooms.

Official records show both Sir James and his wife Lady Deidre Dyson are joint tenants of the apartment at the prestigious Wallich Residence in Singapore.

"Given the decision to locate the headquarters in Singapore and the growing focus of the company's business in the region, of course James Dyson has bought a property there," a Dyson spokesperson said in a statement.

Sir James took ownership of the property in June, the records show.

According to the developers, the property is the largest non-landed residence in Singapore and has its own swimming pool, jacuzzi room and bar facilities.

According to local media, Sir James paid $73.8m ($54m, £43m) for the "super penthouse", which has views of the city's Marina Bay Sands and the financial district.

Sir James Dyson has been a prominent advocate for Brexit and last year said the UK leaving the EU with no deal would "make no difference".

When Dyson announced it was moving its headquarters to Singapore in January of this year, chief executive Jim Rowan said the decision was not Brexit related.

"It's to make us future-proof for where we see the biggest opportunities," he said at the time.

Dyson has been building its presence in Singapore, announcing last year it would build a new electric car plant in Singapore.

As well as vacuum cleaners, Dyson is also known for making air purifiers and hair care products like hair dryers.

Most of Dyson's products are designed in the UK, but manufactured in Asia.