France plans 'eco-tax' for air fares

France is set to introduce an "eco-tax" for all flights from French airports, the government has said.

The tax is expected to raise about €180m ($202m; £162m) from 2020, said Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne.

The amount of the tax will depend on the type of ticket being bought.

Economy class tickets on flights within France or the EU will have a tax of €1.50 imposed. Business class tickets for flights out of the EU will have the highest tariff of up to €18.

"We have decided to put in place an eco-tax on all flights from France," Ms Borne said during a news conference on Tuesday.

The tax will only apply to outgoing flights and not to those flying into the country.

Ms Borne said the money raised by the tax will be invested in in less-polluting transport, such as rail.

Pollution set to grow

The French government has tried to tighten environmental regulation, but last year abandoned its plans for fuel tax rises after the widespread protests from the "yellow vests" ("gilets jaunes").

The airline industry is also introducing its own initiatives to try and reduce pollution.

The Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation requires airlines to monitor and report their emissions from this year.

The full scheme will start in 2021.

The European Union says that without any action, CO2 emissions from aviation are set to grow by up to 300% by 2050.