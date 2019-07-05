US labour market booms in June
The US labour market boomed in June, creating many more jobs than expected, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
It showed that 224,000 jobs were created in June, many more than the 160,000 that economists had forecast.
It was also a rebound from the relatively modest number of jobs created in May.
The professional and business services sector was the biggest contributor to employment in the US last month.