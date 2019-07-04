William Hill plans to shut 700 betting shops

Bookmaker William Hill has announced that it is consulting on plans to close about 700 betting shops.

It said a large number of redundancies was anticipated, with 4,500 employees at risk of losing their jobs.

The firm added that the move followed the government's decision in April to reduce the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals to £2.

Since then, the company added, it had seen "a significant fall" in gaming machine revenues.

"The group will look to apply voluntary redundancy and redeployment measures extensively and will be providing support to all colleagues throughout the process," its statement said.

"Subject to the outcome of the consultation process, shop closures are likely to begin before the end of the year."