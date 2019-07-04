'Grave concern' as sales of low emission cars fall

Image copyright Getty Images

Sales of low emission cars in the UK have fallen for the first time in more than two years, the industry has said.

The decline comes as overall sales of new cars continued to fall, dropping 4.9% in June from the year before.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said the fall in alternatively fuelled cars, such as hybrid electric vehicles, was "a grave concern".

It said efforts to sell such cars were being undermined by confusing policies and "premature" removal of subsidies.

The SMMT said sales of plug-in hybrid cars had halved since a year ago, while hybrid electric vehicle sales were down 4.7%.

This meant that the alternatively fuelled car sector saw overall sales fall for the first time since April 2017.

In last year's Budget, subsidies for plug-in hybrids were scrapped, and reduced for battery electric vehicles.

"Another month of decline is worrying but the fact that sales of alternatively fuelled cars are going into reverse is a grave concern," said Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive.

"Manufacturers have invested billions to bring these vehicles to market but their efforts are now being undermined by confusing policies and the premature removal of purchase incentives.

"If we are to see widespread uptake of these vehicles, which are an essential part of a smooth transition to zero emission transport, we need world-class, long-term incentives and substantial investment in infrastructure."

Karen Johnson from Barclays Corporate Banking said that while the dip in overall car sales was "no surprise", the fall in alternatively fuelled vehicles "will be more of a shock, and should make policymakers sit up and take note".

"There are two main factors hitting new car sales. One is the broader economic environment that is affecting consumer and business confidence across the retail sector, with big-ticket items particularly affected. The other is the continuing confusion around fuel types and the impact of new regulation on the future value of vehicles," she said.

"People are having to guess what the next policy move will be and this is affecting the used car market, with some book values down in part due to fears about future prices if further regulatory changes are introduced. This has a knock-on effect on appetite for new vehicles."