Whirlpool has admitted that there could be as many as 800,000 faulty tumble-dryers in homes around the UK.

In June, the government said it would issue a recall notice of up to 500,000 dryers which pose a fire safety risk.

But company executives have told the Business Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee the number of unmodified machines could be higher.

A fault in Whirlpool machines was blamed for at least 750 fires over an 11-year period, the government said.