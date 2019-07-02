Whirlpool admit up to 800,000 faulty dryers exist
Whirlpool has admitted that there could be as many as 800,000 faulty tumble-dryers in homes around the UK.
In June, the government said it would issue a recall notice of up to 500,000 dryers which pose a fire safety risk.
But company executives have told the Business Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee the number of unmodified machines could be higher.
A fault in Whirlpool machines was blamed for at least 750 fires over an 11-year period, the government said.