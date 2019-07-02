Scotch whisky targeted by new US tariffs

Image copyright PA Media

Scotch whisky is among the products targeted by the US for a possible range of new tariffs on imported goods.

The US has threatened to impose tariffs on European Union imports worth up to $4bn (£3.2bn), although it is not known when tariffs would be imposed.

Whiskey from Ireland, cheeses including Parmesan and Gouda, pasta and olives are other items affected.

The US Trade Representative said it was "in response to harm caused by EU aircraft subsidies".

In April, the US announced proposed tariffs on $11bn of EU goods.