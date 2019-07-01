Image copyright Getty Images

Mobile phone customers can now switch providers with a single free text under new rules which have come into effect.

At the moment customers have to phone their mobile provider when they want to switch to a new firm.

They are then given a porting authorisation code (PAC) to give to a new provider if they want to keep the same phone number.

But watchdog Ofcom says the need to speak to a provider can be one of the main factors stopping people switching.

As part of this process, customers can often find themselves dealing with unwanted attempts by the companies to persuade them to stay.

Ofcom says the new text-to-switch process will make it quicker and easier for people to leave their mobile company.

It will also give them control over how much contact they have with the firm.

After sending a single free text, customers should be switched within one working day - however, there may be early termination fees if you leave before the notice period of your existing contract.

'Awkward chat'

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's consumer group director, said: "Breaking up with your mobile provider has never been easier thanks to Ofcom's new rules.

"You won't need to have that awkward chat with your current provider to take advantage of the great deals available."

Customers who want to switch and keep their existing phone number text "PAC" to 65075 to begin the process. Their existing provider will respond by text within a minute.

They will then be sent their switching code (PAC), which will be valid for 30 days.

The provider's reply must also include important information about any early termination charges or pay-as-you-go credit balances.

The customer then gives the code to their new provider, and this company must arrange for the switch to complete within one working day.

While most people want to keep their mobile number when they switch, around one in six do not. These customers can text "STAC" to 75075 to request a "service termination authorisation code".