Boots confirms plans to close 200 stores

Boots has confirmed it will close 200 stores with the chain's boss saying it's "the right thing to do" in the current tough trading conditions.

Local pharmacy stores - where there is another store near by - will be most affected by the closures, Boots said.

The retailer said there would be little impact on staff, with "the overwhelming majority" redeployed to nearby shops.

It is now deciding which shops will close, but said most people would still be within a 10-minute drive of a Boots.

The chain currently has 2,485 stores across the UK, employing about 56,000 staff.

'Challenging' times

The retailer said last month it was considering store closures in an attempt to cut costs.

Most of the stores that are due to be closed are understood to be loss-making, with around two-thirds within walking distance of other Boots stores.

"There's no doubt that trading conditions are tough on the High Street and healthcare and retail are facing a challenging reality. Boots is not immune to these pressures," said Boots managing director Sebastian James.

He said the chain had to take "some tough decisions" to transform the business and ensure future growth.

The news comes the day after the chain opened the first of a new-style store aimed at drawing in more shoppers.

The shop in Covent Garden, central London, features a YouTube studio offering video makeovers and an Instagram-zone where people can take pictures of their purchases.