The town fighting the Ford factory closure

It was a uniquely Welsh protest - 55 members of the Bridgend male voice choir stood out in front of Ford's headquarters in Essex, belting out the Welsh national anthem "Land of My Fathers" beneath a Welsh flag waving in the wind.

They were making a stand against the closure of the car manufacturer's engine factory in Bridgend, which will see the loss of 1,700 jobs.

"I think we are a nation that love a bit of nostalgia, but it was meant as a sincere protest," the choir's chairman Gareth Davies tells the BBC. "It's a big thing in our social history."

The group meets weekly, and was formed almost 60 years ago. A number of attendees formerly worked at "Fords", as they refer to it.

Since the protest, a video of it has gone viral, with tens of thousands of views - including on the plant shop floor.

Jason Evans has been a Ford assembly worker for 10 years.

"They were playing it in the plant. People were coming over to me saying, 'have you seen the video, have you seen the video?'"

Workers come from all over South Wales for the highly paid and highly skilled jobs in the Ford factory - jobs that aren't easily replaced.

Since the announcement, "it's like working under a dark cloud," he says.

Unite represents the majority of the plant employees. Bryan Godsell, officer for the union, says that workers feel betrayed by Ford.

They've rejected the closure proposal on offer - including the redundancy package: early pension access, a cash payment and continuity payments.

The union is willing to pull any levers it can to keep at least some jobs here.

"What the company needs to understand is that there's a national policy within Unite and our sister unions," says Mr Godsell.

He thinks this could escalate to an industrial action ballot across all Ford UK plants: "Ford like to talk about the Ford family. Well, Ford workers look after each other."

"We're Welsh, we're proud of the work we do."

A taskforce has now been set up to look at what can be done to ensure the economic survival of the area. It pulls together Welsh government, Ford and the unions.

One of the leaders is the former Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones, who has represented Bridgend for more than 20 years.

He thinks about 400 staff will retire, and others will go to Aston Martin, which is advertising 500 jobs only 10 miles away in St Athan. But that still leaves 800 workers without jobs.

He wants to see Ford provide compensation comparable to what they agreed for Bordeaux workers earlier this year: "They produced a significant support package, about €100m (£89.6m) I think - so we'd look for Ford to provide similar here."

Communication, though, seems to have broken down recently.

"There was no discussion beforehand to see if anything could be done to avoid a closure," he says. "They seem not to want to communicate."

The politician talks as though lamenting the end of a relationship: "There was always someone they could contact, if there was a problem they'd see a minister, no problem."

It could make for a tense meeting when the Welsh government, Unite and Ford sit around the table for taskforce talks first thing on Monday.

The firms leaving Bridgend

Ken Skates, the economy minister for the welsh government says that they will do whatever it takes to secure jobs that are as skilled and as well-paid as those at Ford.

Financial incentives like those enjoyed by Ford could be on offer to draw new companies to the area.

Carwyn Jones says some people have already approached the government because the rail-connected plant and workforce are so attractive.

For many here though, the economic hit isn't perceptible.

Beth Daniel owns a hair salon in the centre of town, and business is booming.

A customer settles a bill as another waits to book an appointment, while the phone rings as customers call to book appointments too.

"Everybody has been talking about it, but I don't think it's going to have a huge impact on the town centre," says Beth.

But as she speaks, the radio on the counter is playing an advert for services to help people into work.

This isn't the first such bad news the town has had in recent years. A number of big employers have left the area, taking skilled jobs with them.

Image caption Phil Lewis has been running a shop on Bridgend Industrial Estate for 30 years

Phil Lewis runs a cafe next to the Ford plant complex. He lists off the names of firms that have left.

"If we roll the clock back, Sony were here, Diaplastics were here, Smith Kendon were here. The last one standing is Fords," he says.

Phil's popular shop is a newsagent and cafe combined, but people also seem to visit just to seek Phil out for a chat.

The waitress says she can see if he's available to speak to us too, adding, "he's a lovely manager".

But it's hard to see how the cafe will continue to thrive on the site if Ford leaves - and with it, the social element, which can't be accounted for in economic terms.

It's perhaps this, as much as anything else, that compelled Bridgend's male choir to travel down south to Ford's headquarters in Essex to make their voices heard.