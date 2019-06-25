Southern Water handed £126m punishment

Image copyright Getty Images

Southern Water has agreed to pay £126m to its customers and in fines, after failures in the operation of its sewage treatment sites and for deliberately misreporting its performance.

Water industry regulator Ofwat found the company had not operated several wastewater treatments works properly.

Southern's chief executive Ian McAulay said: "We are deeply sorry for what has happened. There are no excuses."

It will pay £123m to customers through their bills, as well as a fine of £3m.

Customers will receive their rebates over the next five years. They will get at least £17 in 2021 and at least £11 per year for the following four years.

Southern's failings included not making the necessary investment, which led to equipment failures and spills of wastewater.

Ofwat also found that the company manipulated its wastewater sampling process, which meant that it misreported information about the performance of a number of sewage treatment sites.

As a result, it avoided penalties under Ofwat's incentive regime.

Mc McAulay added: "We have clearly fallen far short of the expectations and trust placed in us by our wastewater customers and the wider communities we serve.

"We are fully committed to the fast pace of change delivered since 2017. There is a lot more work to do but we're pleased that this proposal agreed with Ofwat enables us to fully make amends to our customers and regain their trust as quickly as possible."