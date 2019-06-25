Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption World's tallest indoor waterfall opens in Singapore airport

Unauthorised drone flying has prompted disruptions at Singapore's Changi Airport for the second time in a week.

The country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAS) said 18 flights had been delayed, and seven flights diverted due to drones and bad weather.

Last week, one runway was suspended at Changi and dozens of flights delayed after drone sightings.

Airports around the world face growing security concerns as drone use becomes more common.

In a statement on Tuesday, CAAS said: "15 departures and 3 arrivals were delayed and 7 flights were diverted due to bad weather and unauthorised drone activities".

"Members of the public are reminded that the authorities take a serious view of errant operations of unmanned aircraft which may pose threats to aviation or endanger the personal safety of others," the statement said.

The agency said investigations are "ongoing".

CAAS also said offenders could face fines of up to $20,000 Singapore dollars ($14,780; £11,596) or 12 months in prison.

It marked the second time in a week that flights at the Singapore airport - a major international transit hub - had been disrupted by drone activity.

Last Wednesday, CASS said 37 flights were delayed and one flight was diverted after "confirmed sightings of drone flying in the vicinity of Changi Airport".

An increase in drone flying has become a growing security concern for airports all over the world.

Drone sightings caused travel chaos at Gatwick airport in December, with about 140,000 passengers caught up in the disruption.

The runway at the UK's second busiest airport was closed for 33 hours over three days - causing about 1,000 flights to be cancelled or delayed.

The incident prompted Gatwick and Heathrow airports to spend millions of pounds on anti-drone technology.