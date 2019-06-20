UK rates unchanged amid risk to economy

The Bank of England has kept interest rates on hold amid increasing risks to UK economic growth.

All nine members of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep rates at 0.75%, where they have been since August last year.

They said global trade tensions had intensified. Domestically, the "perceived likelihood" of a no-deal Brexit had risen.

The Bank said it expected the economy to be flat in the second quarter.

Latest figures show that the UK economy shrank by a worse than expected 0.4% in April, driven by a "dramatic" fall in car output and an easing of Brexit-related stockpiling.

And on Wednesday, it was announced that inflation had fallen to its target of 2% in May, easing pressure on the Bank to raise rates to keep prices under control.

In setting interest rates, the Bank is aiming to keep inflation within 1% either side of its target of 2% "in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment".