Morrisons and Amazon say they will expand their same-day delivery service for groceries to Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield and Portsmouth.

Morrisons agreed to supply Amazon with groceries in 2016 and the service now includes delivery within the hour for some customers.

So far customers in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and some parts of London can use the same-day service.

More cities will be added in "future years," the two companies said.

The supermarket supplies products for the Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Pantry services.

Amazon Pantry was launched in the UK in 2015, escalating competition with the big four supermarkets, but did not offer fresh food.

Morrisons supplies Amazon with fresh, frozen and non-perishable goods to Amazon customers.

Ocado has a 25-year agreement with Morrisons to run the supermarket's online delivery service.