Image copyright AFP Image caption The re-organisation comes after a tumultuous debut listing for Uber on on New York's Stock Exchange

Uber's chief operating officer and chief marketing officer have stepped down following a leadership reshuffle at the ride-hailing app.

In an internal memo, chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi explained the moves were intended to give him more control over day-to-day operations.

The decision comes nearly a month after a shaky start to Uber's listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares slid 7.6% on their first day of trading, but have since recovered.

Uber then posted a $1bn (£790m) loss last month, despite strong revenue growth.

The losses were, however, in line with several forecasts and may provide reassurance about the company's future profitability.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Dara Khosrowshahi took over as chief executive of Uber in August 2017 after leading internet travel company Expedia

As part of the reorganisation, which was detailed in the memo seen by several news outlets, Mr Khosrowshahi said he had eliminated the position of COO, which Barney Harford had held since January 2018.

Mr Khosrowshahi said the role "no longer makes sense", and Uber's Rides and Eats teams would now directly report to him in order to help "problem-solve in real time".

Rebecca Messina - who joined as head of marketing nine months ago - has also stepped aside, with marketing operations set to be combined with Uber's policy and communications and policy team, led by Jill Hazelbaker.

"This is Dara... taking over the wheels at a time the company really needs to execute in the eyes of the public investors," Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, told AP news agency.

"It's a double-edged sword for him, because it's going to put that much more pressure on the success of Uber riding on his shoulders."