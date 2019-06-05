Sir Philip Green's rescue deal hangs in the balance
- 5 June 2019
A crucial meeting to rescue Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group from administration has been adjourned without a result.
Landlords of Arcadia's stores which include Topshop and Miss Selfridge, were due to vote on a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).
The deal would have meant the closure of 48 stores and the loss of around 1000 jobs.
The vote was postponed "to conduct further dialogue with a few landlords".