A crucial meeting to rescue Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group from administration has been adjourned without a result.

Landlords of Arcadia's stores which include Topshop and Miss Selfridge, were due to vote on a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

The deal would have meant the closure of 48 stores and the loss of around 1000 jobs.

The vote was postponed "to conduct further dialogue with a few landlords".