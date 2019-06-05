Business

Sir Philip Green's rescue deal hangs in the balance

  • 5 June 2019
Topshop Oxford Street Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Topshop is considered the jewel in Arcadia's crown

A crucial meeting to rescue Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group from administration has been adjourned without a result.

Landlords of Arcadia's stores which include Topshop and Miss Selfridge, were due to vote on a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

The deal would have meant the closure of 48 stores and the loss of around 1000 jobs.

The vote was postponed "to conduct further dialogue with a few landlords".

