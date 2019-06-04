'Let's do this deal,' Trump tells May

Mr Trump told Theresa May to "stick around" during a meeting with business leaders on day two of his state visit.

The pair are now meeting at No 10, with contentious issues such as doing business with Huawei on the agenda.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged Mr Trump to "think on about peace" as he addressed protesters in Westminster.

During a breakfast meeting at St James's Palace earlier today, Mr Trump said he believed there was scope for further expansion of trade between the US and the UK.