Brazil's economy shrank in the first three months of the year for the first time since 2016, when the country was in recession.

It contracted by 0.2% compared with the last three months of 2018. Compared with a year ago, it grew by 0.5%.

The fall comes at time when Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro is facing scrutiny of his efforts to revive the economy.

During a two-year recession in 2015 and 2016 the economy shrank by almost 7%.