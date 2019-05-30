Brazil economy contracts for the first time since 2016
- 30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Brazil's economy shrank in the first three months of the year for the first time since 2016, when the country was in recession.
It contracted by 0.2% compared with the last three months of 2018. Compared with a year ago, it grew by 0.5%.
The fall comes at time when Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro is facing scrutiny of his efforts to revive the economy.
During a two-year recession in 2015 and 2016 the economy shrank by almost 7%.