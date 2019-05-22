Prada to stop using fur from next year

Image copyright Getty Images

Fashion house Prada has announced it is to stop using fur from next year.

Joh Vinding, chairman of the Fur Free Alliance (FFA), said: "The Prada group with its brands now joins a growing list of fur-free brands that are responding to consumers' changing attitudes towards animals."

The FFA is a coalition of more than 50 animal protection organisations.

Animal fur will not be used in its designs or new products, but items already made will continue to be sold.

"Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products," said the head of the fashion chain, Miuccia Prada.

The change will take effect in the spring-summer 2020 women's collection and also covers the brands Miu Miu, Church's and Car Shoe.

Last year, British luxury goods maker Burberry announced it would stop using real fur in its products and would phase out existing fur items.

Brigit Oele, programme manager for Fur Free Alliance, said: "Prada Group was one of the fastest companies to go fur-free once positive dialogue began a little more than a year ago."