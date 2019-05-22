Image copyright Getty Images

The energy regulator has handed out its largest ever enforcement action, of £44m, against a gas company which left customers without supplies for on average 19 days.

Ofgem said Cadent also had no records of 775 high-rise blocks of flats.

That discovery was in part prompted by an information request from a council in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The company offered an "unreserved apology" to customers.