M&S sales and profits fall amid shake-up

Marks & Spencer has reported a a fall in both sales and profits as it continues to implement a major turnaround programme.

Pre-tax profits were down by nearly 10% in the year to 31 March, at £523.2m.

Like-for-like sales, which strip out the impact of new stores, were down by 2.9% for the group as a whole.

Boss Steve Rowe said the firm was making "good progress" and judging itself as much on the "pace of change" as by the trading outcomes.

The retailer is part of the way though a store closure programme which will see it shut 100 shops by 2022.