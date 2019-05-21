Jamie Oliver restaurant chains collapse

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has said he is "saddened" after his restaurant group went into administration, putting up to 1,300 jobs at risk.

The group, which includes the Jamie's Italian chain, Barbecoa and Fifteen, has appointed KPMG as administrators.

In total, 25 restaurants are affected by the move, 23 of which are from the Jamie's Italian chain.

Mr Oliver said: "I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected."

"I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it's been a real pleasure serving you."

He added: "We launched Jamie's Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market dining in the UK High Street, with great value and much higher quality ingredients, best-in-class animal welfare standards and an amazing team who shared my passion for great food and service. And we did exactly that."