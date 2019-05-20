Ford announces 7,000 job cuts

Image copyright Reuters

US car giant Ford has announced it will cut 7,000 jobs globally by the end of August in an effort to save costs.

The plan will reduce Ford's workforce by 10% and will be made through both voluntary and forced redundancies, according to the firm.

Ford said the plan, which includes 2,300 cuts in the US, will save the company $600m (£471m) a year.

It is the second major US carmaker to announce redundancies, following GM which is shedding 14,000 posts.

Ford is already making cuts in Europe as part of a shake-up first revealed at the beginning of the year.

In March, Ford said it would axe 5,000 jobs in Germany, including hourly, salaried and temporary staff.

But it is not yet clear if and how the plans will affect workers in the UK, where Ford employs about 12,000 people.

On Monday, Ford's chief executive Jim Hackett said: "The total number of positions impacted in the UK is still to be determined."

Mr Hackett said that as part of the new wave of cuts, management positions would be targeted.

"To succeed in our competitive industry, and position Ford to win in a fast-changing future, we must reduce bureaucracy, empower managers, speed decision making, focus on the most valuable work and cut costs," he said.