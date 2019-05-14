UK jobless rate falls to lowest since mid-70s

Image copyright Getty Images

Britain's unemployment rate in the first three months of the year has fallen to 3.8%, a rate that it has not been lower than since late 1974.

The Office for National Statistics said unemployment rates had been falling for the past five years.

For men the rate was 3.9% - it has not been lower since March to May 1975 - and for women it was 3.7% - the lowest since comparable records began in 1971

Excluding bonuses, average weekly earnings for employees rose by 3.3%.