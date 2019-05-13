British Gas owner says trading 'challenging'

Image copyright Getty Images

British Gas owner Centrica has warned of "challenging" trading conditions amid controversy over executive pay.

The company said that warmer-than-usual weather, the falling price of gas and a cap on standard variable tariffs would affect its financial performance in the first-half of the year.

That alert coincides with Centrica's annual general meeting.

It will reveal whether shareholders have rebelled against a 44% pay rise for chief executive Iain Conn.