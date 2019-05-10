UK economy rebounds in first quarter
The UK economy grew 0.5% in the first three months of 2019, up from 0.2% in the previous quarter, official figures show.
The rise was partly driven by firms stockpiling ahead of the UK's expected departure from the EU on 29 March, the Office for National Statistics said.
"Manufacturers were clearing their order books before March 29," an ONS statistician said.
The growth rate was in line with analysts' forecasts.