Image copyright Harry's Image caption Jeff Raider (L) and Andy Katz-Mayfield say they created Harry’s because they were tired of overpaying for overdesigned razors

Shaving firm Harry's, formed just six years ago, has been bought by the owner of Wilkinson Sword for $1.37bn (£1bn).

Harry's has helped to shake up the men's grooming market by selling goods direct to consumers via subscription.

The founders, Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeff Raider, will join buyer Edgewell Personal Care as co-presidents.

Such start-ups have transformed the decades-old razor sector, prompting Unilever's purchase of Harry's rival Dollar Shave Club in 2016 for $1bn.

Harry's sells men's razors, as well as face washes, lotions and women's products under its Flamingo line, over the internet, with customers signing up to a certain number of blades each month.

The founders say they formed Harry's because existing razors were too expensive and overdesigned. They built the company rapidly, with such initiatives as a collaboration with upmarket clothing retailer J. Crew and using brand ambassadors such as England football captain Harry Kane.

New York-based Harry's has also invested in other businesses, including Hims, which sells hair-loss prevention products.

The global men's grooming industry is expected to hit $78.6bn by 2023 from $57.7bn in 2017, according to a ResearchAndMarkets.com report.

Consumer goods giants such as Unilever and Procter & Gamble have put much more focus on men's grooming, trying to coax them into spending more on deodorants, skin creams and hair products.

Under the purchase, Edgewell will pay 79% of the deal value in cash and the rest in shares, giving Harry's shareholders an 11% stake in the combined company upon completion of the deal.