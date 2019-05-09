Harry's razor brand bought by Wilkinson Sword owner for $1.4bn
Shaving firm Harry's, formed just six years ago, has been bought by the owner of Wilkinson Sword for $1.37bn (£1bn).
Harry's has helped to shake up the men's grooming market by selling goods direct to consumers via subscription.
The founders, Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeff Raider, will join buyer Edgewell Personal Care as co-presidents.
Such start-ups have transformed the decades-old razor sector, prompting Unilever's purchase of Harry's rival Dollar Shave Club in 2016 for $1bn.
Harry's sells men's razors, as well as face washes, lotions and women's products under its Flamingo line, over the internet, with customers signing up to a certain number of blades each month.
The founders say they formed Harry's because existing razors were too expensive and overdesigned. They built the company rapidly, with such initiatives as a collaboration with upmarket clothing retailer J. Crew and using brand ambassadors such as England football captain Harry Kane.
New York-based Harry's has also invested in other businesses, including Hims, which sells hair-loss prevention products.
The global men's grooming industry is expected to hit $78.6bn by 2023 from $57.7bn in 2017, according to a ResearchAndMarkets.com report.
Consumer goods giants such as Unilever and Procter & Gamble have put much more focus on men's grooming, trying to coax them into spending more on deodorants, skin creams and hair products.
Under the purchase, Edgewell will pay 79% of the deal value in cash and the rest in shares, giving Harry's shareholders an 11% stake in the combined company upon completion of the deal.