Superdry issues profit warning

Fashion chain Superdry has issued a profits warning, blaming weak wholesale and online activity and measures designed to boost performance.

The company said full-year pre-tax profits would be lower than the "current range of market expectations".

The warning comes just weeks after founder Julian Dunkerton returned to the retailer, sparking the resignation of the firm's board.

Full-year sales were flat, but were down 4.5% in the final three months.

In a statement, Superdry said that since Mr Dunkerton's return as interim chief executive he had "already identified immediate opportunities to improve the efficiency and performance of the business, and taken action to implement these opportunities".