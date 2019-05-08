Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ivana and Donald Trump in 1989 when his businesses were losing millions every year

President Trump has said the losses his business made in the eighties and nineties were "for tax purposes".

He was tweeting in reply to a New York Times article that claimed that from 1985-95 he made losses of over $1bn.

The newspaper said that Mr Trump's property empire from 1985 "continued to lose money every year, totalling $1.17 billion in losses for the decade".

Mr Trump tweeted "You always wanted to show losses ... and often re-negotiate with banks, it was sport."