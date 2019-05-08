Trump: billion dollar losses were 'for tax purposes'
- 8 May 2019
President Trump has said the losses his business made in the eighties and nineties were "for tax purposes".
He was tweeting in reply to a New York Times article that claimed that from 1985-95 he made losses of over $1bn.
The newspaper said that Mr Trump's property empire from 1985 "continued to lose money every year, totalling $1.17 billion in losses for the decade".
Mr Trump tweeted "You always wanted to show losses ... and often re-negotiate with banks, it was sport."
....you would get it by building, or even buying. You always wanted to show losses for tax purposes....almost all real estate developers did - and often re-negotiate with banks, it was sport. Additionally, the very old information put out is a highly inaccurate Fake News hit job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019
End of Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump