Fashion chain Select has fallen into administration, putting 1,800 jobs at risk at the 169-store business.

The firm, which targets women aged 18-35, has been struggling with debts and had signalled it was lining up administrators six weeks ago.

Select's administrators said stores would continue to trade while all options for the business were assessed.

A host of High Street retailers have run into trouble recently as spending patterns change.

Select is owned by Turkish entrepreneur Cafer Mahiroğlu, who himself bought it out of administration in 2008.

Business advisory firm Quantuma, which has been appointed as administrators to Select, said "prevailing High Street conditions" meant the turnaround plan the chain had tried had not succeeded.

"We will continue to trade Select whilst we assess all options available to the business, with the aim of achieving the optimum outcome for all stakeholders," said Andrew Andronikou, joint administrator at Quantuma.

"Options include a sale of the business, in addition to entering into discussions with those parties who have already expressed interest in acquiring the business."