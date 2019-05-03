Image copyright Intu

The owner of the Lakeside and Trafford Centre shopping centres, Intu, has cut its forecast for rental income, blaming the retail downturn.

Intu said 2019 would be "challenging" due to a rise in rescue deals, as stores struggle to pay rent.

It added that retailers were also delaying signing new leases due to "political and retail" uncertainty.

Intu said its like-for-like rental income for the year would fall by between 4-6%.

Occupancy of Intu's shopping centres fell 1.1% to 95.6% for the first three months of 2019, compared to the previous quarter, due to a rise in retailers going into administration or agreeing rescue deals, known as company voluntary agreements (CVA) with creditors.

CVAs allow retailers to renegotiate rents at stores that remain open.

Intu said it had been affected by the closure of some New Look Men and HMV stores.

However, the company said that it was seeing new types of tenants paying higher long-term rents, such as Metro Bank opening up in Manchester Arndale, and the introduction of a "Market Halls" food court at Lakeside featuring food and drink from smaller independent businesses.

"Despite the current operating environment, I believe we have a very good business and am confident we can meet the challenges we are facing head on," said newly-appointed Intu chief executive Matthew Roberts.