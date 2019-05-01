US Fed defies Trump and holds interest rates

Image copyright Getty Images

The US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates on hold despite pressure from President Donald Trump to announce a cut.

The central bank said borrowing costs will remain at between 2.25%-2.5%.

The Fed made the decision despite Mr Trump tweeting on Tuesday that it should reduce rates by 1% to help the US economy "go up like a rocket".

The Fed indicated earlier this year that it would not change rates for the rest of 2019.

In his latest attack on the Fed, Mr Trump criticised the central bank for "incessantly" raising rates.

He said that although GDP is strong at 3.2% in the first quarter, if the Fed cut interest rates "with our wonderfully low inflation, we could be setting major records".

In a statement explaining its decision, the Federal Open Market Committee maintained its "patient" approach to interest rates.

It said that economic activity rose at a "solid rate" but said that "growth of household spending and business fixed investment slowed in the first quarter".

It also noted that inflation is below the Fed target of 2%.