Britain's richest man has called the government's attitude to fracking for gas "pathetic", accusing ministers are listening to a vocal minority rather than looking at the science.

Jim Ratcliffe, whose company Ineos is conducting exploratory fracking tests, said the north of England was sitting on potential huge energy resources.

But restrictions were making it unviable for firms, he told the BBC.

On Monday, the UK's shale gas tsar resigned after just six months.

Natascha Engel, a former Labour MP, said fracking was being throttled by rules preventing mini earthquakes.

Current government rules mean fracking must be suspended every time a 0.5 magnitude tremor is detected. But M Engel said the cautious approach to tremors had created a de facto ban on fracking.

Mr Ratcliffe said he agreed with Ms Engel's criticism. "I think the government has been pathetic on the subject, frankly - honestly, I do," Mr Ratcliffe said.

The government, he said, is listening to "a very vocal, but a miniscule, minority of people, and I think there's a high degree of ignorance".