Campaigners have lost a High Court challenge against the government's decision to approve plans for a third runway at London's Heathrow airport.

Five councils, residents, environmental charities and the Mayor of London brought the action after MPs backed the plans in June.

The campaigners said the runway would effectively create a "new airport", having a "severe" impact on Londoners.

But lawyers representing the government said the case was "unarguable".