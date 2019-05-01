Heathrow campaigners lose challenge against third runway
- 1 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Campaigners have lost a High Court challenge against the government's decision to approve plans for a third runway at London's Heathrow airport.
Five councils, residents, environmental charities and the Mayor of London brought the action after MPs backed the plans in June.
The campaigners said the runway would effectively create a "new airport", having a "severe" impact on Londoners.
But lawyers representing the government said the case was "unarguable".