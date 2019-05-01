Image copyright Getty Images

Sainsbury's like-for-like sales growth continued to slow in the fourth quarter, after a sales slowdown over the Christmas period.

Sales fell 0.9%, having fallen 1.1% in the previous quarter.

The supermarket giant said it would accelerate investment in its store estate and technology.

In April, a proposed merger between Sainsbury's and Asda was blocked by the UK's competition watchdog over fears it would raise prices for consumers.