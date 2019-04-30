Image copyright Getty Images

One of Britain's largest care home groups, Four Seasons Health Care, is on the brink of administration.

Two of the holding companies behind the firm are expected to appoint administrators on Tuesday after struggling to repay their debts.

The group serves about 17,000 residents and patients and employs some 20,000 staff.

If it goes under, it would not affect care arrangements or lead to the closure of homes.

According to Sky News, which first reported the news, it would be the biggest collapse of a care homes business since Southern Cross in 2011.

Four Seasons Health Care said it would issue a statement later on Tuesday.

Professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has been chosen to handle the administration.