KPMG fined £6m over ‘improper’ audit
- 30 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
KPMG has been fined £6m, "severely reprimanded" and told to undertake an internal review over the way it audited an insurance company.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it related to the 2008 and 2009 audits of Syndicate 218, a firm based at the Lloyds of London market.
Mark Taylor, a partner at KPMG, and former partner Anthony Hulse have both each been fined £100,000.
It follows an independent tribunal hearing in December 2017.