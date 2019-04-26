US economic growth stronger than expected

Image copyright Getty Images

The US economy grew much faster than expected in the first quarter of the year, helped by a jump in exports and by firms building up stocks of goods.

The economy expanded at an annualised pace of 3.2% in the January-to-March period, well above analysts' forecasts.

The figure also showed the economy has accelerated since the previous quarter, when it grew at a pace of 2.2%.

However, some analysts warned growth had been boosted by one-off factors, and could slow in the months ahead.

The figures from the Commerce Department appeared to dispel any fears that the economy might have slowed since the end of last year.

Trade helped to lift the first quarter figure, as exports rose while imports fell.

Companies also built up inventories of goods at the fastest rate since the second quarter of 2015.

However, consumer spending, which drives about two-thirds of economic activity in the US, grew by only 1.2% in the first quarter, down from a rate of 2.5% previously.

Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics, warned that there were "plenty of causes for concern" behind the headline figure.

As well as the boost from trade and inventories, he noted growth was also lifted by government spending on highways and roads.

"So taking out the over-sized boosts from net trade, inventories and highways investment, which will all be reversed in the coming quarters, growth was only around 1.0%," Mr Ashworth says.

"Under those circumstances, we continue to expect that overall growth will slow this year, forcing the Fed to begin cutting interest rates before year-end."

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump called on the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, claiming that the Fed had "really slowed us down" in terms of economic growth.

In March, the Fed had indicated that it did not plan to raise interest rates - which currently stand between 2.25% and 2.5% - for the rest of 2019.