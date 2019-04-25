Business

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank abandon merger talks

  • 25 April 2019
Deutsche Bank logo Image copyright Getty Images

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have abandoned merger talks, saying the deal would have been too risky.

Deutsche Bank said the deal would not have generated "sufficient benefits" to offset the costs of the deal.

The German banks only entered formal merger talks last month.

The German government had been supporting the tie-up, with reports saying Finance Minister Olaf Sholz wanted a national champion in the banking industry.