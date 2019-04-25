Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank abandon merger talks
- 25 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have abandoned merger talks, saying the deal would have been too risky.
Deutsche Bank said the deal would not have generated "sufficient benefits" to offset the costs of the deal.
The German banks only entered formal merger talks last month.
The German government had been supporting the tie-up, with reports saying Finance Minister Olaf Sholz wanted a national champion in the banking industry.