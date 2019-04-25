Microsoft hits $1 trillion market valuation

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Microsoft boss Satya Nadella

Microsoft has seen its stock market value top $1 trillion (£774bn) after reporting better-than-expected sales and profits.

The US tech giant passed the mark briefly on Thursday, before its share price fell back.

It makes the company one of only three firms to have touched the $1tn mark, the others being Apple and Amazon.

Microsoft's stock has climbed by about a third in the past year, helped by the growth of its cloud business.