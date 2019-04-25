Microsoft hits $1 trillion market valuation
- 25 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Microsoft has seen its stock market value top $1 trillion (£774bn) after reporting better-than-expected sales and profits.
The US tech giant passed the mark briefly on Thursday, before its share price fell back.
It makes the company one of only three firms to have touched the $1tn mark, the others being Apple and Amazon.
Microsoft's stock has climbed by about a third in the past year, helped by the growth of its cloud business.