A Tokyo court has granted former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn bail set at 500 million yen ($4.5m; £3.5m), paving the way for his release from custody.

He faces four charges in Japan over allegations of financial misconduct.

It will be the second time Mr Ghosn, who denies any wrongdoing, has been released on bail.

The 65-year-old was initially freed last month, then re-arrested on 4 April on a fresh charge.

His lawyers applied for bail on Monday after Mr Ghosn was charged with aggravated breach of trust.

That indictment relates to allegations that the auto boss made a multi-million-dollar payment to a Nissan distributor in Oman, and that as much as $5m was funnelled to an account controlled by Mr Ghosn.

He had previously been charged over allegations he under-reported his salary and sought to shift personal losses to Nissan.

No details on the conditions of his bail were immediately given, but his movements and access to communications are expected to be limited.

As part of his previous bail conditions, a 24-hour surveillance camera had to be installed at the entrance of his court-approved permanent residence.

He was restricted to using a sole computer, in his lawyer's office, and one mobile phone.

Mr Ghosn was first arrested in November and spent 108 days in custody. He was released after posting $9m bail.

The fall from grace for the industry titan has attracted global attention. The case has also put a spotlight on fighting within the carmaker alliance and on Japan's legal system.

Mr Ghosn was the architect of the alliance formed between Japan's Nissan and French carmaker Renault, and brought Mitsubishi on board in 2016.

He is credited with turning around the fortunes of Nissan and Renault over several years.

Earlier this month Mr Ghosn said the allegations were a plot and conspiracy against him, accusing Nissan executives of "backstabbing".