Facebook sets aside $3bn for privacy probe
Facebook has said it will set aside $3bn (£2.3bn) to cover the potential costs of an investigation by US authorities into its privacy practices.
While it has provided for a heavy toll from the investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission, the final cost could be $5bn, it said.
The social media giant also said sales for the first three months of the year leapt 26% to $15.08bn, narrowly beating market expectations.
Monthly users rose 8%, it said.
That rise takes the number of users to 2.38 billion.
"We had a good quarter and our business and community continued to grow," founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.
"We are focused on building out our privacy-focused vision for the future of social networking, and working collaboratively to address important issues around the internet."
Shares rise
The shares are up by nearly 40% in the year to date, far outperforming the broader market, and were up nearly 5% in late trading on Wall Street.
Facebook is facing a probe over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, however no findings have yet been published.
Facebook was labelled "morally bankrupt pathological liars" by New Zealand's privacy commissioner this month after hosting a livestream of the Christchurch attacks that left 50 dead.
In an interview after the attacks, Mr Zuckerberg refused to commit to any changes to the platform's live technology, including a time delay on livestreams.
Facebook, which owns Instagram, last week admitted that millions more Instagram users were affected by a security lapse than it had previously disclosed. It had mistakenly stored the passwords of hundreds of millions of users without encryption.