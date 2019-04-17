Image copyright Reuters

Troubled Indian airline Jet Airways has cancelled its international flights until Monday as it struggles to secure fresh financing.

The move extends a suspension of international operations - which run out of cities including London, Paris and Amsterdam - that was due to end on Thursday.

With 123 planes, Jet Airways is India's biggest private airline.

However, reports say just five planes are in use.

Indian regulations require it to have 20 planes to fly internationally.

"Jet Airways has cancelled its international operations until 22nd April," a spokesperson said.

The airline was working to "minimise guest inconvenience" by using its contact centres and social media teams, the spokesperson said.

"In parallel, the airline's management and its key stakeholders including its consortium of lenders, continue to work closely towards resolving the current situation," the spokesperson said.

"The airline regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests," the spokesperson added.

There was no statement about the status of domestic flights but its website lists around 30 scheduled for Wednesday.

Jet Airways is struggling to refinance debts of $1.2bn (£900m).

The Indian government has asked state-run banks to step in with a bailout plan for the airline which employs 23,000 people and was founded by Naresh Goyal more than 25 years ago.

Pilots, engineers, and ground staff have not been paid for months and passengers have been left stranded around the world as a result of cancellations.

On Friday it announced that international flights would be cancelled between 12 and 15 April and then on Monday it had extended that cancellation period until Thursday after failing to secure emergency funding from its lenders.