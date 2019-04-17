House price growth at six-year low
- 17 April 2019
House prices rose in February at the weakest rate since September 2012 while in London house prices fell, the Office for National Statistics said.
Average house prices increased by 0.6% in the year to February 2019 but fell by 3.8% in London.
The ONS said inflation was stable at 1.9% in March as a rise in fuel prices from February was offset by falls in food prices.
The figures ease pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.