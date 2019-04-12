Image copyright Getty Images

Black, Asian and other ethnic minority workers are a third more likely to be "trapped" in insecure work than white counterparts, says the TUC.

One in 19 white employees are on zero-hours or temporary work contracts.

The figure for ethnic minority workers is one in 13, according to the TUC report, which uses figures from the government's Labour Force Survey.

The report said discrimination in the labour market was placing them under significant financial stress.

Black and Asian workers were twice as likely to report not having enough hours to make ends meet, the TUC said.

The report was released at the start of the TUC's annual black workers' conference.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "Far too many BME workers are stuck in low-paid, insecure and temporary work.

"This has a huge impact on their living standards and life chances.

"This problem isn't simply going to disappear over time. We need a co-ordinated approach led by government to confront inequality and racism in the labour market - and wider society."

The TUC is calling for the government to ban zero-hours contracts and offer all workers guaranteed hours.

It also wants legislation to bring in mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting for all companies with more than 50 employees.