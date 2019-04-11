Image copyright Reuters

The president of business organisation, the CBI, has said if politicians cannot "get their act together" on Brexit, then the only other option is to "go back to the people".

John Allan stressed this was his personal view, not that of the CBI.

Speaking to the BBC Mr Allan said it was "astonishing" that 27 European countries could agree a "lot more readily" than UK politicians.

MPs should "take a lesson" from European solidarity, he said.

Mr Allan, who is also chairman of Tesco and house builder Barrett, said the CBI did not have a position on a second referendum.

"But my personal view is if the politicians can't get their act together and get to an agreement the only other option is to go back to the people and have a second referendum to see whether people still feel the same way now that they did almost three years ago and resolve it that way.

"One way or the other we have just got to break out of this impasse that we've got at the moment and get agreement.

In a thinly veiled warning to MPs he said: "It's astonishing that 27 European countries can agree on things a lot more readily than, frankly, our politicians. They should actually take a lesson from the solidarity the Europeans have shown over the last couple of years."

Separately, the CBI issued an official response to the extension of Article 50 until 31 October, which was agreed in Brussels in the early hours of Thursday.

Director General Carolyn Fairbairn, said the extension had averted "an imminent economic crisis".

However, she added: "It needs to mark a fresh start. More of the same will just mean more chaos this autumn.

"For the good of jobs and communities across the country, all political leaders must use the time well. Sincere cross-party collaboration must happen now to end this crisis."