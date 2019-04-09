Image copyright Getty Images

Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn has accused former executives at the firm of "backstabbing" and said he is innocent of all charges against him.

Speaking in a video made before he was rearrested by Japanese prosecutors last week, he said he was a victim of a "conspiracy".

Mr Ghosn's legal team held a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday to release the video.

He faces charges of financial misconduct and breach of trust.

In the video message, the 65-year-old, who was first arrested in November, maintained his denial of any wrongdoing or misconduct.

"I am innocent of all the charges that have been brought against me. My biggest wish is to have a fair trial," Mr Ghosn said.

Mr Ghosn was the architect of the alliance between Nissan and French carmaker Renault, and brought Mitsubishi on board in 2016.

The fall from grace for the industry titan has attracted global attention. It has also put a spotlight on fighting within the carmaker alliance, and on Japan's legal system.

His wife Carole Ghosn has flown to France to ask the government there to intervene on her husband's behalf.