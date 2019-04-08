Jury dismissed in Barclays fraud trial

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former chief executive of Barclays, John Varley

The jury in the fraud trial against four former Barclays bankers - including the former chief executive, John Varley - has been dismissed.

The case covered events in 2008, when the bank raised billions of pounds from Middle Eastern investors.

The others charged were investment banker Roger Jenkins, head of wealth management Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath, former head of Barclays' European Financial Institutions Group.

The four denied the charges.