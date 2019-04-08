Jury dismissed in Barclays fraud trial
- 8 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The jury in the fraud trial against four former Barclays bankers - including the former chief executive, John Varley - has been dismissed.
The case covered events in 2008, when the bank raised billions of pounds from Middle Eastern investors.
The others charged were investment banker Roger Jenkins, head of wealth management Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath, former head of Barclays' European Financial Institutions Group.
The four denied the charges.