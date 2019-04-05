Business

Brunei LGBT: Will Clooney's boycott really work?

Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent
  • 5 April 2019
In this picture taken on April 1 2019, children perform ablutions before praying at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan Image copyright Getty Images

Brunei introduced strict Islamic laws this week that make gay sex punishable by flogging or stoning to death.

The measures, which also cover a range of other crimes including punishment for theft by amputation, have sparked widespread condemnation.

Celebrities including George Clooney are calling on the public to boycott Brunei-owned luxury hotels, such as the Dorchester in London and the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

But will it really work?

Video produced by Tessa Wong.

