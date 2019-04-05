US job growth rebounds from 17-month low
- 5 April 2019
US companies added 196,000 jobs in March, marking a significant rebound from poor growth in the previous month.
The US non-farm payroll figure for March was ahead of analysts' expectations, and stronger than the 33,000 jobs created the month before.
February's figure was revised up from the initial reading of 20,000, which was a 17-month low.
The figures showed there a rise in healthcare jobs last month, but a drop in retail and manufacturing.